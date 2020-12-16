Maxton fires its town manager

MAXTON — Roosevelt Henegan has been fired as Maxton’s town manager.

The action, confirmed today, took place after a two-hour-long executive session held at the end of Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

He was “blindsided” by the decision, Henegan said today. In the middle of the closed session, he was asked to leave so the mayor and commissioners could conduct his evaluation.

He heard the news of his firing after the meeting, Henegan said.

“I’m terribly disappointment,” he said.

The vote to fire was not unanimous. Commissioners Victor Womack and Elizabeth Gilmore voting against the motion to fire Henegan. Mayor Pro Tem Virgil Hutchinson, and Commissioners Paul McDowell and Toni Bethea voted in favor.

“It’s a disgrace,” Womack said today.

Henegan needed more time to prove himself, and he disagreed with the timing of the action, Womack said.

“I think we should have gave him more time,” Womack said. “We had some issues, but I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“The board made their decision, and that’s that.”

Mayor Paul Davis did not wish to comment on the matter but said he plans to meet with board members Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss what’s next in regard to appointing an interim and long-term manager.

“Nothing has been decided,” Davis said. “That’s what the plans are.”

The Robesonian has reached out to the remaining commissioners and is awaiting their responses.

Henegan started the job of Maxton town manager on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced former Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13 after becoming the target of growing criticism from residents. Finance Officer Myra Tyndall served as interim town manager from May 15 to July 31.

Before joining Maxton, Henegan served as manager of the town of Kingstree, South Carolina, for a year, and on the city council in Bennettsville, South Carolina, for 12 years. He lived in Florence, South Carolina, before moving to Maxton in August, after the board gave him two extensions to meet the residency requirement.

