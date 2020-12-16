Toys ready for tots

Fairmont police Officer Kenan Robeson, left, and Fairmont Fire Chief Administrator Veronica Hunt place toys Wednesday under a Christmas tree in Fairmont Town Hall. The toys were donated by the Toys for Tots program and are to be distributed Christmas Eve by personnel from the police and fire departments to underprivileged children in about 150 homes in Fairmont.