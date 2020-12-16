Pembroke scheduled free chicken tray distribution

December 16, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Town of Pembroke has scheduled a free frozen chicken tray distribution for Thursday from 1-2 p.m., or for as long as supplies last.

The distribution will take place at Pembroke Recreation Complex, located at 7164 N.C. 711 East, and will be a drive-thru event. Items will be placed in vehicles.

For more information, call 910-521-9758.