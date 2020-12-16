The people face charges after break-in

Staff report
    LUMBERTON — Three people were jailed Tuesday in connection to a break-in on Broadridge Road.

    Amanda Williamson, 32, of Nichols, South Carolina; 22-year-old Monico Pacheco Jr., of Orrum; and 28-year-old Nicholas L. Locklear, of Fairmont, were arrested by sheriff’s deputies and an investigator patrolling in the area after there was a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a residence about 2 p.m., according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

    Williamson and Pacheco each were charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony conspiracy and one count of larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williamson and Pacheco were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $25,000 secured bond.

    Locklear was charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of felony conspiracy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Detention Center under a $21,500 secured bond.

    “The breaking and entering was observed by a victim, who followed the suspects while on the phone with Robeson County Communications Center,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

    The area has been the recent target of multiple break-ins.

    More arrests are likely in the ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

    Anyone with additional information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

