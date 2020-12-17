NCDOT seeking new partners for 2021 Watch for Me NC Program

LUMBERTON — A “fresh start” is being seen in the new-look Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

As of the Dec. 7 meeting, the board consists of four men and four women. During that meeting, new members Wixie Stephens, representing District 1; John Cummings, District 3; and Judy Sampson, District 5, were sworn in for new terms. Also taking the oath of office was District 7 representative Tom Taylor, who has served on the board since 2000. Sampson fills the seat of the late Raymond Cummings, who died Aug. 7.

Faline Dial was elected chair and Pauline Campbell was chosen vice chair during the Dec. 7 regular meeting.

Dial described the board’s new look as a “fresh start,” with members who will bring new ideas and perspectives to the decision-making process. She also shared excitement in prospect of working to strengthen the relationship between the board and Public Schools of Robeson County, which in January will fall under the leadership of newly elected Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“I’d just like to think the stars have aligned,” she said.

Strengthening the working relationship between the two entities is her “number one goal,” Dial said.

Dial, who has represented District 4 since 2018, is only the second woman to have ever served as the board’s leader. The late Billie Surles Britt Hardin served as board chair during 1990 and 1991, and was the first woman elected to the Board of Commissioners. Hardin died in May 2016 at the age of 78.

Commissioner Wixie Stephens, who took the board seat formerly occupied by her ex-husband, Jerry Stephens, also hopes to work closely with PSRC, and with county department heads and her fellow commissioners.

Stephens said she has spoken about goals to her fellow commissioners, and listened as they spoke of theirs.

“I believe our vision is to move this county forward,” she said.

Stephens anticipates working as a team with other board members, and hopes to prevent a “tug of war” on issues.

“I’m looking forward to being an asset to the board, not a liability, but an asset,” Stephens said.

Dial said she has learned a lot about teamwork during her time on the board.

“It’s a group effort,” Dial said. “It’s about all of us working together.”

The board is working to “develop funding” for drainage issues in the county, and working on partnerships that will bring internet to rural areas of the county, said Commissioner John Cummings, who won a seat on the board by beating incumbent Roger Oxendine in the Nov. 3 general election.

“I’m working on trying to recruit some Department of Defense interest here in the county,” Cummings said.

The commissioner said the defense industry can help bring more money into the county, he said. Forming a partnership between the county and Fort Bragg is one way to make that happen.

Stephens and Dial look forward to more collaboration with county residents, and encourages them to tell the commissioners their concerns.

“We need to know what the citizens, you know, are concerned about,” Dial said.

“We’re approachable,” Stephens said.

Commissioner Tom Taylor welcomes the new board members and said he is willing the help them as they settle into their new roles.

He’s willing to share his experience and knowledge on any topic, Taylor said. The new members need only ask.

“I’ll get ‘em an answer,” he said.

He looks forward to the new year and more collaboration with his fellow commissioners, Taylor said.

“I think it’s going to be a good experience,” Taylor said.

Vice Chair Pauline Campbell spoke during the Dec. 7 about her gratitude in being elected to the leadership position, the commissioners’ purpose and her confidence in the board.

“I would like to thank the board members for having the confidence in me that I can serve as your vice chair. As two commissioners have already said, we don’t just serve the people that elected us in our district, we serve all the people of Robeson County,” she said.

“And I would like really to say look how different the board looked than when I came on in 2019. It looks so different. We have many challenges that we’re going to face, and I know working with the complete board, we’ll be able to meet those challenges.”