Campers decorate holiday cakes

Dionna Rogers, and Zion King, both 6, decorate cakes Thursday at Camp Robeson in Lumberton. A total of 37 campers participated in the class. Camp Robeson is a program for children established by the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department.

LUMBERTON — The art of cake decorating was the theme of Thursday’s Camp Robeson session.

Almost all 40 of the camp’s participants piped and carved out a variety of sugary confections on Thursday as a Christmas present from the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department.

“I think they had a really awesome time and the cakes turned out really well,” said Wendy Chavis, department director. “They really enjoyed it. Who wouldn’t want to decorate a cake?”

The department launched the camp for children ages 4-12 in March to help Robeson County employees forced to adjust to the closing of schools and day cares because of the pandemic.

The 80 mini cakes used Thursday were prepared and frozen by Tishawn Blue, a home baker who has developed his clientele through his professional Facebook page “The Blue Cake Boy.” The cakes were the product of a recipe that has been used by four generations of Blue’s family.

Blue had been interested in holding a weeklong camp that would address everything from the science behind cake ingredients to decorating techniques. He was unable to hold a camp because of COVID-19, but he was offered the opportunity to host a day of decorating at Camp Robeson.

“I didn’t know you could run through 45 pounds of buttercream frosting, but we ran through 55,” Blue said.

His goal was to inspire at least one child to be baker, as previous generations — and Martha Stewart — inspired him, Blue said.

During the camp activity, each table contained no more than four children, all of whom were masked. Each campers was given a piping bag filled with buttercream icing, cups of holiday-colored sprinkles, and a two-tier cake.

Zamiyah Rogers, 9, had some experience decorating cakes, having done so at home with her mom and siblings. She was one of the first campers to complete the culinary task.

”I was trying to go for a rose with really squiggly lines going across the cake,” she said.

Myiah Locklear’s favorite part was placing the sprinkles and the icing on her cake. The 5-year-old first said she had yet to try any of the cake and was saving it for herself when she gets home, but after further reflection she did remember trying just one sprinkle.

“Just a little one,” Locklear said.

Once the cakes were finished, they were boxed up to be returned to the campers at the end of the day.

The artists in training had mixed thoughts on what to do with their cakes once they took them home.

Landon Jacobs, 6, said he would take his cake home to his father, but Samantha Lewis reassured Jacobs he was under no obligation to share.

“He don’t need to share ‘em,” the 5-year-old said. “I’m not sharing mine.”

Autumn Chavis, 9, said she was giving her cake to her “momma,” who she was confident would share with her. Chavis was one of the last designers to complete her cake, taking the time needed to place stars all over it.

“It was hard at first,” Chavis said. “I ran out of frosting so I did the hearts.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.