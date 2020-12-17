Doctor at UNC Health Southeastern first Robeson County resident to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LUMBERTON — Six front-line health-care workers at UNC Health Southeastern were given the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, becoming the first people in Robeson County vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, an infectious disease specialist, was the first. He was vaccinated by nurse Faith Ferguson.

“Today’s a landmark day. I’m actually excited, ecstatic, to be here and get my COVID-19 vaccine,” said Okoye, who has worked with UNC Health Southeastern for 12 years. “The last nine months have been nine months of total darkness, so today, we’ve been able to see a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s exciting because this is something that will definitely help the front-line workers,” said Ferguson, the hospital’s clinical quality manager for Physician Services, who has worked in the organization for 25 years. “This is definitely something that we’ve waited for for a long time, so this is hopefully the start of the end of the pandemic. Especially patients that are high-risk, we definitely need to try to protect them.”

Okoye was chosen to be first because he has worked closely with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

“He’s been on the front lines since day one, and he sees every single COVID patient that’s been admitted,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern’s vice president and chief operating officer. “He’s usually been consulted on it, and he sees a lot of our COVID patients, and probably has more experience with COVID of anybody in the county, has probably had the most exposure to COVID-19 of anybody in the county, and we couldn’t think of a better person to get the very first vaccine than Dr. Okoye.”

Three other front-line workers were vaccinated immediately after Okoye: Mandy Locklear, a respiratory therapist; Marita Bullock, a staff nurse in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit; and Mike Pate, the hospital’s Ambulance Services supervisor. Two other individuals were vaccinated later Thursday.

The vaccinations mark a positive milestone in the fight against the virus, about 271 days after the county’s first confirmed case and 244 days after its first virus-related death.

“This is actually the first time there’s hope, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, so it’s a huge relief,” Cox said. “(It’s) a huge burden where the pandemic has gone on for so long, and there’s a lot of pandemic fatigue, and a lot of caregiver fatigue, and health-care worker fatigue, but now this is kind of that, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We see hope, we see that once we can get everybody vaccinated, then we can start to see this go away.”

But the milestone was reached with some solemnity. Just before receiving the vaccine, Okoye reflected on the lives lost. The losses include the 135 virus-related deaths as of Wednesday, according to information from the Robeson County Health Department.

“Emotions run because I feel for the 300,000 lives we have lost in this country. I feel for the families of these people,” Okoye said. “I feel for my fellow health-care workers who, for the last nine months, have worked every bit of bone and muscle out for this pandemic. So today gives us a ray of hope. In addition to our tears, we also have smiles of joy. That is why I’m here today, to get this COVID-19 vaccine.”

All the vaccinated individuals will take a second dose of the vaccine in 21 days. On Thursday, each was required to wait 15 minutes before leaving the vaccination site to ensure there were no immediate allergic reactions or side effects.

While initial vaccinations will have little to no effect on the number of COVID-19 cases for the immediate future, since the vaccine isn’t yet available to the general public, health officials hope an impact on virus-related deaths will be seen soon.

“To have an effective vaccine is truly the start of the rebuild,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “The populations being vaccinated first will help keep the health workforce intact. By targeting the people in congregate settings, particularly the long-term care facilities, we should see a significant decline in deaths as this population makes up nearly half of the deaths attributed to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the total cases may not decline as rapidly due to the 18- to 64-year-old people being the spreaders of the virus and they will be later in the vaccination cycle.”

UNC Health Southeastern received 975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine about 10 a.m. Thursday. After Thursday’s initial vaccinations, other employees will be the next to receive the vaccine in the coming days.

“Our employees who work in high-risk areas, where they do treat COVID-19 patients, are being offered (the vaccine) first,” said Amanda Crabtree, UNC Health Southeastern’s public relations and marketing coordinator. “They’ll be offered the vaccine starting (Friday) and Saturday. Once they’ve had an opportunity to have the vaccination, we’ll open it up to more of our employees next week.”

The process will then continue with residents at long-term care facilities. Employees at these facilities are in the first group of people to be vaccinated.

“Our long-term care employees are part of this first group, being offered it first. They are obviously considered working in a high-risk area,” Crabtree said. “And then we are in the process of working out all the logistics to offer it to our long-term care residents as soon as possible.”

The county Health Department will administer vaccinations to other front-line workers, including nurses working for the department and EMS personnel, among others. But some people in those positions are skeptical about the vaccine, Smith said.

“As we assist affected populations in Phase 1A to get registered, the response is underwhelming,” Smith said. “Having heard from dental practices, home health agencies, funeral homes and the like, it is apparent the product has not sold itself. Hopefully as more people get vaccinated, it will have higher acceptance in the next phases.”

Smith said UNC Health Southeastern will be responsible for vaccinating at its practices, while the Health Department will be responsible for the community at large, with the exception of long-term care facilities working with Walgreens and CVS. Additional providers will register later and be available to administer the vaccine, Smith said.

“By the time Phase 2 is evoked, many doctors’ offices, pharmacies and the like will have the ability to vaccinate, so the public can access wherever they want, but the second shot has to be from the same manufacturer as the first,” Smith said.

When the public is eligible, their vaccinations will be administered free of charge.

“There is no funding that comes with this at the current time and providers cannot charge patients anything,” Smith said. “Providers may bill insurance and other payers for the administration, but the patient cannot be billed a deductible, co-pay or whatever.”

The vaccinations received by UNC Health Southeastern, contained in vials with five doses each, are stored at 70 degrees below zero Celsius, a process overseen by UNC Health Southeastern Pharmacy Director Eric Locklear.

“There’s actually two different storages,” Locklear said. “It has to stay in the ultra-low temperature storage, which is basically minus-70 degrees Celsius, and at that temperature it’s actually good for six months. I can then move it out of that into a refrigerator storage. Once you move it to the refrigerator, it’s now good for five days. You have to actually bring it to room temperature before you dilute the vile, is one of the requirements.

“Once you bring it to room temperature, I have two hours to dilute it. Once its diluted, it’s stable for six hours and then it’s no good. So the logistics are very challenging, and it’s very time-sensitive to do this. But you’ve got to bring it to room temperature, obviously, to administer to someone.”

Upon arrival, the vials initially remain in the thermal shipping in which they arrived, Locklear said. The dry ice cooling them is replenished every five days, and the vaccinations are good for up to 30 days in the shipping containers before being moved to a freezer.

The Health Department will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, Smith said, which “does not require the severe refrigeration.” Moderna’s vaccine is still pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration, but that could come as soon as Friday, according to media reports.

As of Wednesday, there have been 8,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County.

