Lumbee Tribal Council votes to temporarily close enrollment rolls

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council voted Thursday to close the tribal rolls for three months upon the recommendation of the tribal chairman.
The closure ordinance approved by the council states the tribe is acknowledging Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order related to COVID-19 “which makes it prudent to close the tribal enrollment for the health and safety of tribal members.” It was not made clear to which order the tribe was referring. The ordinance was approved by council without discussion.
The ordinance keeps the tribal rolls closed until March 31.
Council members Ted Woodell, Wendy Moore and Frank Cooper voted against closing the rolls, and Corbin Eddings abstained from the vote during the livestreamed meeting.
“I recommended the tribal rolls be closed due to COVID-19 public health concerns,” Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “The enrollment ordinance requires that the enrollment process be completed in person. As the COVID numbers continue to rise in the tribal territory and in country we continue our aggressive safety measures already in place.”
The Lumbee Tribe has been following Cooper’s recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19 in tribal communities since March, he said.
“The health and safety of tribal members and tribal employees is our biggest concern,” Godwin said. “At this time we can not conduct enrollment according to the terms of law safely.”
In other business, the council passed three ordinances that amend the budget, making room from more than $780,000 in grant funding.
The largest grant comes through the Building Resilience and Vital Equability, or BRAVE, initiative in the amount $735,785, which is to be used over a two-year period. The BRAVE program is a partnership between the tribe, North Carolina Central University and The University of North Carolina to provide free COVID-19 testing and education for members of the Lumbee Tribe community.
The Native American Agriculture Fund has awarded the tribe a $19,700 Lumbee Youth in Agriculture Grant, which is to be used to provide economic opportunities and career mobility for Lumbee youth, while also building capacity in the local agricultural community.
The third grant, $25,000, comes from the Campbell Soup Foundation and is intended to provide additional backpacks and food to Lumbee Tribe members.
In other business, council members approved an ordinance that supports the petitioning of state and local political leaders, corporations, businesses and educational institutions for the purpose of the development and implementation of quality internet services for virtual learning in Lumbee Tribe territories in Robeson, Cumberland and Scotland counties.
They also adopted a resolution supporting a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to reduce the intake of adoptable pets at the Robeson County animal shelters. The collaboration requires the tribe to assist Best Friends in gaining a better understanding of what is needed in the area to reduce the number of animals entering shelters.
Also at Thursday’s council meeting, Joshua Malcolm, chief justice of the tribe’s Supreme Court, swore in Linda Dial and Tabatha Locklear as alternate members of the tribal Election Board after the council approved their appointments. Dial will represent District 4 on the board, which contains Tribal Council districts 1, 2 and 12; and Locklear will represent District 5, which encompasses council districts 3 and 14. Both terms expire in 2026.
The council also reappointed Jo Ann Harris to a five-year term on the Administrative Court, representing District 5, which includes Tribal Council districts 5 and 12. Malcolm also swore in Harris on Thursday.
The council heard an update from Larece Hunt, one of the tribe’s representatives on the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs, about the commission’s latest meeting.
Hunt said one of the highlights of the meeting was a presentation from Connie Locklear, the director of Indian Education for Public Schools of Robeson County and member of the Nation Indian Education Association board of directors.
Locklear expressed the need for more American Indian membership in the association and the need for older American Indians to educate and make way for the younger generations, Hunt said.
