Forty-five donations made to Empty Stocking Fund in one day

December 17, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

The people heard Wednesday’s plea and they responded in a big way.

On Wednesday, it was stated that the goal was to raise an additional $32,050 for the Empty Stocking Fund so 641 more children could have gifts on Christmas morning. On Thursday, 45 donations, totalling $9,471.55, were made. Those donations will ensure 189 children will get Christmas gifts this year.

Three thousand dollars came in two gifts from anonymous donors. One gave, $2,000, and the other gave $1,000. The congregation at Centerville Baptist Church donated $1,000. A $500 donation was made by Michael Branch, owner of Branch Acoustical, Inc.

A sincere thank-you goes out to all the people and organizations that donated Thursday, and to those who have opened their hearts and wallets since this year’s Empty Stocking Fund drive began.

But more is needed. About 1,300 children are depending on the Fund for gifts this Christmas. So far, the fund is only able to serve about 848 children. So, please give.

Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. And, donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to United Way.

Previous Total…..$32,990.35

103. Andy & Beth Thorndyke……$97.50

In memory of Rachel Baxley

104. Andy & Beth Thorndyke……$97.50

In memory of Hubert and Julia Rogers

105. Christine Lonergan-Bach……$48.60

106. Rachel Cummings……$29.04

Memory: Andrew Cummings, Kyra Lowry, Charlie Oxendine, Regina Cummings, my parents & grandmother (Annie Oxendine)

107. Joe & Jennifer Davis……$97.50

in honor of Joseph and Emily Motley

108. Victor Jacobs……$146.40

109. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church……$200

110. Bob & Candy Borbet…..$100

111. Mike Schaeffer……$150

112. Anonymous……$2,000

114. Elaine Buxton……$97.50

115. Anonymous……$24.15

Merry Christmas to all

116. Anonymous……$48.60

117. Dana Crosby……$19.26

118. The Dupriest Family……$97.50

In memory of Timothy A. Holleman

119. Zocanise Flores……$48.60

All children are beautiful and special

120. Anonymous……$97.50

121. Anonymous……$97.50

122. Anonymous……$19.26

123. Anonymous……$48.60

124. Jeannie & Mike Kyle……$195.30

In honor of the hard-working , great humanitarian, Donnie Douglas

125. Little Lukie’s Light……$19.26

In loving memory of little Luke Van Wagner

126. Anonymous……$9.48

127. Eazy Recycling Core & Metal……$97.50

In memory of Edna R. Bullard

128. J & D……$244.20

In memory of our parents

129. Darrick Price……$244.20

130. The Sayers Family……$97.50

In honor of Donnie Douglas

131. Anne……$97.50

In memory of my dad, Gary Spitler

132. Anonymous……$48.60

133. Anonymous……$500

134. Anonymous……$350

In memory of Pam Rancke, John Rancke & Bunky Rancke

135. In memory of Ray Sealey & Carlene Prevatte, by the Family……$50

136. In memory of Robert & Ida Ivey by Robert Jr. & Sandi Ivey……$250

137. Kerry and Charlotte……$100

In honor of Chayton, Dakota, Julian, Emmy, Levi & Ryleigh

138. Linda & Don Metzger……$100

139. Michael Branch, owner of Branch Acoustical, Inc……$500

140. Lumberton High School’s Beta Club & National Honor Society……$253

141. Pamela T. Wright……$50.00

142. Centerville Baptist Church……$1,000

143. Anonymous……$250

“Jesus is the Reason for the Season”

144. Anonymous……$1,000

“Jesus is the Reason for the Season”

145. Anonymous……$100

146. Matron’s Guild……$100

147. “Happy Birthday Jesus”……$250

New total…….$42,461.90