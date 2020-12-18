Lights shine for solstice

December 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
An illuminated nutcracker seems to stand a protective watch over passersby enjoying the bright lights of the Lumbee Winter Solstice - A Season of Lights Event. The free holiday display could be seen Thursday and Friday nights at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. The event also featured free backpacks for children and holiday music that could be heard by participants when they tuned their vehicle radios to Channel 104.9. Courtesy photo | Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

