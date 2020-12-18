Lights shine for solstice

December 17, 2020
The people heard Wednesday’s plea and they responded in a big way.
On Wednesday, it was stated that the goal was to raise an additional $32,050 for the Empty Stocking Fund so 641 more children could have gifts on Christmas morning. On Thursday, 45 donations, totalling $9,471.55, were made. Those donations will ensure 189 children will get Christmas gifts this year.
Three thousand dollars came in two gifts from anonymous donors. One gave, $2,000, and the other gave $1,000. The congregation at Centerville Baptist Church donated $1,000. A $500 donation was made by Michael Branch, owner of Branch Acoustical, Inc.
A sincere thank-you goes out to all the people and organizations that donated Thursday, and to those who have opened their hearts and wallets since this year’s Empty Stocking Fund drive began.
But more is needed. About 1,300 children are depending on the Fund for gifts this Christmas. So far, the fund is only able to serve about 848 children. So, please give.
Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.
Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. And, donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to United Way.
Previous Total…..$32,990.35
103. Andy & Beth Thorndyke……$97.50
In memory of Rachel Baxley
104. Andy & Beth Thorndyke……$97.50
In memory of Hubert and Julia Rogers
105. Christine Lonergan-Bach……$48.60
106. Rachel Cummings……$29.04
Memory: Andrew Cummings, Kyra Lowry, Charlie Oxendine, Regina Cummings, my parents & grandmother (Annie Oxendine)
107. Joe & Jennifer Davis……$97.50
in honor of Joseph and Emily Motley
108. Victor Jacobs……$146.40
109. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church……$200
110. Bob & Candy Borbet…..$100
111. Mike Schaeffer……$150
112. Anonymous……$2,000
114. Elaine Buxton……$97.50
115. Anonymous……$24.15
Merry Christmas to all
116. Anonymous……$48.60
117. Dana Crosby……$19.26
118. The Dupriest Family……$97.50
In memory of Timothy A. Holleman
119. Zocanise Flores……$48.60
All children are beautiful and special
120. Anonymous……$97.50
121. Anonymous……$97.50
122. Anonymous……$19.26
123. Anonymous……$48.60
124. Jeannie & Mike Kyle……$195.30
In honor of the hard-working , great humanitarian, Donnie Douglas
125. Little Lukie’s Light……$19.26
In loving memory of little Luke Van Wagner
126. Anonymous……$9.48
127. Eazy Recycling Core & Metal……$97.50
In memory of Edna R. Bullard
128. J & D……$244.20
In memory of our parents
129. Darrick Price……$244.20
130. The Sayers Family……$97.50
In honor of Donnie Douglas
131. Anne……$97.50
In memory of my dad, Gary Spitler
132. Anonymous……$48.60
133. Anonymous……$500
134. Anonymous……$350
In memory of Pam Rancke, John Rancke & Bunky Rancke
135. In memory of Ray Sealey & Carlene Prevatte, by the Family……$50
136. In memory of Robert & Ida Ivey by Robert Jr. & Sandi Ivey……$250
137. Kerry and Charlotte……$100
In honor of Chayton, Dakota, Julian, Emmy, Levi & Ryleigh
138. Linda & Don Metzger……$100
139. Michael Branch, owner of Branch Acoustical, Inc……$500
140. Lumberton High School’s Beta Club & National Honor Society……$253
141. Pamela T. Wright……$50.00
142. Centerville Baptist Church……$1,000
143. Anonymous……$250
“Jesus is the Reason for the Season”
144. Anonymous……$1,000
“Jesus is the Reason for the Season”
145. Anonymous……$100
146. Matron’s Guild……$100
147. “Happy Birthday Jesus”……$250
New total…….$42,461.90