Robeson County experiences worst 7-day period since pandemic began

Smith Cohen

LUMBERTON — The past seven days have been the worst of the pandemic in Robeson County, by measure of new cases and of deaths.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 682 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county between Dec. 12 and Friday, 199 more cases than the 483 mark set Dec. 5-11, which was the previous high for a seven-day period.

The new cases bring the pandemic total in Robeson County to 8,873.

There have been 11 virus-related deaths in the county since Dec. 12, a new one-week record and an increase from three between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11. The previous high of nine deaths in a seven-day period has occurred twice, most recently Nov. 21-27. There have now been a total of 137 virus-related deaths in Robeson County.

Health officials say the spike in cases and deaths comes as cases caused by transmission at Thanksgiving gatherings are showing up in the statistics.

“Black Friday has arrived,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Robeson County’s efforts to fraternize over Thanksgiving yielded an amazing return. The largest weekly total ever should be a precursor to what we will see after the Christmas season. Positive cases actually are almost double the normal number. And these results were done with a slight decline in actual testing numbers, but this was offset by an increase in the positivity rate to 13%.”

Smith said cases potentially could drop from the current surge in about seven weeks.

“The midwest and mideast parts of the U.S. saw a sharp decline in cases currently,” Smith said. “You may recall they were peaking during the final election campaigning period, which was about seven weeks ago. So, using that time frame means we could see a significant improvement at the end of January or the beginning of February.”

This week also saw the county’s first vaccinations against the virus, as UNC Health Southeastern began administering the vaccine to employees on Thursday. The hospital and its affiliated practices, and the staffs and residents at long-term care facilities, are the first groups to receive the vaccine.

“As a reminder, vaccinations are being done in phases based on clinical contact with COVID patients, occupations and health conditions,” Smith said. “The vast majority of the general public will fall into Phase 3 and 4, which will occur in the spring, dependent upon vaccine availability.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported 16 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 28 reported on Dec. 11, and four potential positives under investigation, up from one. There are 40 employees quarantined because of potential exposure, doubling the mark of 20 on Dec. 11.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, which is on winter break, reports one active on-campus case among the student body and three cases among faculty and staff. The student case and one of the faculty and staff cases are new infections detected after Dec. 12.

Statewide, 42,481 new confirmed cases have been reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since Dec. 12, a new one-week high.

This includes 8,444 cases reported Friday, a new one-day high. A mark of 4,296 cases on Nov. 19 was a record at the time.

“I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Do not wait until it’s you or your loved sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”

There have now been 466,104 cases reported in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

There were 373 virus-related deaths in the state reported since Dec. 12, also a one-week high, bringing the pandemic total to 6,125.

A record 2,824 virus-related hospitalizations were reported in North Carolina as of noon Friday.

State health officials advise people to avoid travel over the holiday season and only gather with people in their household, according to an NCDHHS release issued Friday. If someone must travel or be with people they do not live with, officials recommend getting tested in advance, keeping activities small and outdoors, and always wearing a mask.