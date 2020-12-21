UNCP to get freezer for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines

PEMBROKE — Five freezer units for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines will be arriving soon at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
The university’s College of Health Sciences will be receiving two large units and three small units as part of the University of North Carolina’s program to send freezers to all 15 research institutions within the UNC System. A total of 61 new freezers capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -112 Fahrenheit will be distributed.
The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week, according to UNC. Vaccines stored at UNC institutions will be distributed according to the State’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the direction of state and local public health officials.
“UNC Pembroke was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with our peers across the state in creating the critical infrastructure necessary to fight COVID-19 through a robust vaccination strategy. As we have done throughout the pandemic, UNCP and the College of Health Sciences stands ready to leverage our talent and resources to help make our communities healthier,” said Todd Telemeco, dean of the UNCP College of Health Sciences. “The freezers coming to UNCP will play a key role in the deployment of the state and local public health officials’ vaccination plan for our region.”
The new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will increase North Carolina’s total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials, according to UNC. A combination of 32 large freezers and 29 smaller mobile units will add flexibility for transport and storage of vaccines across the state. The UNC campuses that serve rural areas and underserved populations will receive additional mobile freezer units.
“The UNC System is uniquely suited to assist, and campuses have already reported being contacted by statewide and local health officials regarding the complex logistics involved in COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution,” said Jeffrey Warren, NC Policy Collaboratory executive director. “Knowing sub-zero storage and transport capability at sub-zero temperatures is critically important to protecting our citizens, I am indebted to the purchasing team at UNC-Chapel Hill who executed the purchasing approvals in just under a week to help increase freezer capacity across each of our 15 research campuses.”