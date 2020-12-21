Red Springs and Northern railroad wins $400,000 state grant

December 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A railroad in Robeson County is one of 17 short lines that have won a share in about $16.7 million in matching grant funds from the state.

The Red Springs and Northern has been awarded $400,000 to help pay for the installation of new crossties, culverts and surface track in Robeson County. The money is part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.

The program supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects.

“This partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner while also preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries across the state,” an NCDOT statement reads in part.

The projects will provide more than $32 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide, according to NCDOT.