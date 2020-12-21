Repair work will keep one lane of bridge on U.S. 74 West closed until mid-January

Staff report

BOARDMAN — The right lane of a bridge on U.S. 74 that crosses the Lumber River overflow near Boardman will be closed until mid-January

The lane was closed Monday for necessary maintenance to the driving deck, according to the state Department of Transportation. Crews will repair areas of spalling, a condition in which the concrete on the bridge deck has broken up, flaked or eroded.

Spalling is usually the result of environmental stresses on the bridge, according to NCDOT. Crews will remove the damaged concrete and replace it with new, high-strength concrete.

“Due to the weather and upcoming holidays, we anticipate it will take us until Jan. 15 to complete these repairs,” said Darren Pittman, NCDOT’s bridge maintenance engineer for Division 6.

Drivers should slow down, be cautious traveling through the work zone and be alert for workers on the bridge.