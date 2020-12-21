Deadline to give to Empty Stocking Fund is 5 p.m. Wednesday

As the Wednesday donation deadline nears, the Empty Stocking Fund is about 251 away from serving all 1,300 children relying on the Fund for Christmas gifts this year.
Collections now total $52,476.10, enough to serve about 1,049 children. The Fund needs $12,523.90 to reach the $65,000 goal and be able to pay for gifts for the remaining children.
There still is enough time for a Christmas miracle! The Robesonian will continue to collect donations until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.
Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to United Way.
Previous Total……$45,823.03
164. Colleen and Ron Brown……$100
Evelyn Price – Mrs. Jack Price / Martin Collins / Hazel Britt – Mrs. Ralph Britt (mother of Mrs. Sandra Oliver)/ Hilda Clapp Brown Morgan (mother of Dr. Barbara Walters) / Judy Nicholson – Mrs. David Nicholson
165. Linda Nutt……$200
In memory Ernest Brown and in honor of Sue Brown
166. Linda and Rob Price……$488.70
167. Educator……$14.37
I hope you have a very blessed Christmas
168. United Way of Robeson County……$2,500
In honor of serving Robeson County for 35 years!
169. Redstone Hayswood Alumni Association Inc……$100
170. Anonymous…..$300
In memory of Betty and Johnny
171. Dr. Katie Lowry and the staff of Robeson Pediatrics……$1,000
172. Peggy McCoy……$25
In memory of the late Richard McCoy Sr.
173. In Loving memory of my son, Rudy Lynn Flowers from Barbara A. Allen……$100
174. Sylvia Huggins……$100
175. Heyward and Kathryn Calvert……$25
176. Anonymous……$100
In honor of L. Johnson Britt, III
177. Anonymous……$100
In honor of Woodberry Bowen
178. Anonymous……$100
179. Anonymous……$500
In memory of Gary Powers
180. Linda and Leland Dubois III……$300
181. Sylvia Richardson……$100
In Loving memory David L. Richardson, M.D.
182. Anonymous……$500
In memory of Sam and Margie Foster, Paul T. Foster
New total……$52,476.10