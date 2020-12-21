Lumbee federal recognition bill left out of stopgap spending package

LUMBERTON — “In January, we start again.”
Rep. Dan Bishop, who represents N.C. 09 in the U.S. House, spoke those words Monday after the Lumbee Recognition Act was left out of the spending package that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. The huge bill was slated for votes on Monday.
“I am disheartened that the omnibus does not include Lumbee recognition. We got closer than ever in the 135 years of trying, said Bishop, a Republican. “After it passed the House with just weeks left in the session, the omnibus was our shot to get it through the Senate. But one person stopped it, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi.
“The dedicated efforts of Harvey Godwin and others in the Lumbee community, (U.S. Reps.) G.K. Butterfield, Richard Hudson, me and Sens. (Thom) Tillis and (Richard) Burr gained the support of leaders (Sen. Mitch) McConnell and (Rep. Kevin) McCarthy, and even Sen. (Chuck) Schumer was amenable. But Speaker Pelosi said no. She killed Lumbee recognition in the 116th Congress.”
Bishop’s comments came the day after Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. posted a message on Facebook lamenting the fact that federal recognition wouldn’t happen in 2020.
“Our understanding is that, even after our dedicated recent efforts to get Lumbee recognition legislation enacted, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you we have not been successful,” Godwin wrote.
The tribal chairman went on to thank the many people in the U.S. House and Senate, and the Lumbee Tribe’s friend and allies across North Carolina and the country for their friendship and support.
“I can assure you this is not the final word on Lumbee recognition,” Godwin wrote.
The Lumbee Recognition Act, also known as H.R. 1964, was approved unanimously Nov. 16 by the U.S. House of Representatives and received by the Senate the next day and referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs, where it remained as of Monday. The recognition legislation had the support of President Donald Trump, who said he would sign it into law if it reached his desk. President-Elect Joe Biden also said he supports full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.
The Lumbees have had state recognition since 1885.