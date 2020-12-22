Crime report

Judy McDuffie, of Magnolia Way in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Taurus .40-caliber handgun from her residence.

Tina Smith, an employee of Cherry Blossom Gas, located at 5030A Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the convenience store and stole propane tanks.

Thomas Reeves reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his iPhone 12 Pro Max from Fairfield Inn, located at 3361 Lackey St. in Lumberton.

Krista Kirschner, of North Floyd Avenue in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that an armed robbery occurred at Cali Scene SmokeShop, located at 1808 Pine St. in Lumberton. Cash, cigarettes, an iPhone and a cordless landline phone were stolen. The phones were later recovered.

Phillip Pittman, of Willoughby Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 6-foot orange ladder and a 4-foot green ladder from Robeson Glass and Mirror Company.