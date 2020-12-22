Nonprofit, Piggly Wiggly in St. Pauls team up to help feed Robeson County residents

LUMBERTON — Two weeks before Judge Robert “Frank” Floyd Jr. was set to step down from Superior Court, memories came flooding back of his 32 years on the bench.

“My tendency is once I’m done with a case, I’m done with it,” Floyd said Jan. 18. “It takes something to kind of bring it back to memory. As I’m going through some of the paperwork, I just stop and read a moment or two and it kind of refreshes my recollection of the case.”

The office of Robeson County’s senior resident judge was piled with boxes full of old documents. Framed photos and awards sat haphazardly on the floor, and two deer heads still were mounted on the wall that Friday afternoon.

“I’m throwing a lot of things away, cases I’ve ruled on and notes,” he said while clearing his office.

Floyd had 24 years worth of Superior Court memories in the office, and eight years worth from his time in District Court.

“Thirty-two years on the bench passed by so fast,” Floyd said. “I’ve always thought this way and you hear people say it, ‘find something you love because you’ll spend most of your time there.’ I’ve been fortunate.”

Dec. 31 will mark Floyd’s final day in office representing Seat 1 of District 16B of the N.C. Superior Court. Tiffany Peguise-Powers, a Lumberton lawyer and former chair of the Robeson County Board of Elections, will take his place. Judge James Bell will take Floyd’s place as the senior resident judge.

“He’s been a good mentor,” Bell said. “He’s taught me a lot about being a senior resident, so I hope I’ll be ready.”

Bell, who has known Floyd for the past decade, said Floyd’s most notable qualities are leadership, involvement and an ability to bring minds together.

“He was laid-back and didn’t try to force himself on everybody but tried to get everybody involved,” Bell said.

He will seek Bell’s council at times after Jan. 1, Bell said.

“The only bad thing I can say about him is he always ragged me about Carolina,” Bell said. “Whoever beat Carolina, that’s who he liked.”

Floyd, 66, said he knew most of his life that he would follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and pursue a career in law. He joked that his natural-born whit made him a good candidate.

“I’ve had an abundance of whit throughout my life that got me a lot of spankings,” he said. “I deserved every whipping I got.”

Still law was in his blood. His grandfather was a Fairmont farmer, a lawyer and a North Carolina legislator, and his father, Robert F. “Bobby Frank” Floyd Sr., served as one of the first District Court judges in the state back when the program started in the 1960s.

Floyd graduated in 1979 as a member of Campbell Law School’s charter class. His father passed away six days before his graduation.

“He was my hero, and I guess if I could be like him some way — I never got over that,” Floyd said. “He was just always there in my life. He was just a good daddy.”

Floyd returned to practice law in Fairmont at a time when the town was “hopping.” He was unopposed when he first ran for a bench position in Robeson County District Court, and he was unopposed each time he sought re-election to a bench position until he announced his retirement.

“If there’s one thing I want to emphasize, it’s how thankful I am to people of Robeson County for putting me in this position and keeping me here,” he said. “It makes your job so much easier when you can do that. I owe no allegiance to no particular supporter. I owe allegiance to all of Robeson County.”

Running unopposed has allowed Floyd the opportunity to stay unbiased throughout his years on the bench.

“We’re the bastard of the legal system,” he said of judges. “You have to run politically. You get elected and as soon as you take your oath, you’re nonpolitical. No other office is really that way.”

The ability to remain fair and to equally distribute the law has always been his goal and is the goal of most judges, Floyd said.

“I’ve tried to be fair across the board to everybody,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’ve done what I’ve strived to do.”

“That’s the most important thing a judge can do, know the law and have fair application of the law,” he added. “That’s what most people want. That’s what we’re suppose to do as judges.”

Floyd made the decision to retire because he would not be able to fulfill another full eight-year term. At the age of 66, he would be forced to retire in six years. His wife, June, five children and eight grandchildren also were a large factor in his decision.

“It’s time to go out on our own and see some grandchildren,” he said. “I feel like if I’m going to get out and enjoy anything after retirement, I better do it.”

What he will miss most about his time at the courthouse is the people.

“The highlights were going to work with the people,” Floyd said. “I just love going down and talking with the bailiffs or sitting with the clerks.”

Few will miss the constant presence of Floyd more than Superior Court Trial Court Coordinator Gwen Chavis, who has known Floyd since he first came on board 24 years ago.

“The first time I met him, I remembered he talked so fast,” she said. “I asked him ‘Why do you talk so fast and you come from Fairmont?’”

He has slowed down a lot over the years, but his fast-talking has broken in court reporters, Chavis said.

Over the years, Floyd has been a “wonderful” boss and a close friend.

“If I needed him, I could call him and he would be there,” she said.

Chavis spoke of his steadfast fairness in the courtroom.

“He took pride in what he does, and he wanted to make sure everyone is treated fairly,” Chavis said. “That was his motto ‘Treat everybody how you would want to be treated.’”

One memory Chavis recalled was when her neighbor’s home burned down. She called Floyd and tearfully told him know about the incident.

“I called him crying and then he started crying,” she said. “That’s the type of person he was. He would feel for you.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins worked alongside Floyd for decades during Floyd’s time as an attorney and judge.

“He has always been available to me over the years, whether it was to sign a search warrant or to provide advise on a criminal matter,” Wilkins said. “Judge Floyd’s service to the citizens of this county and state will be missed, and I wish him well on his retirement.”

One of the first things Floyd plans to do once he retires is take a 60-day, cross-country motorcycle ride.

“I’ve probably ridden close to 100,000 miles on my motorcycle in the last 60 years,” he said. “I just like riding on the bike because you get to see things directly all around you, you get to smell it. You feel the wind, you feel the heat. It’s just a good experience.”

He is not completely closing the door on being a judge. He has applied to be an emergency judge at the Robeson County Courthouse.