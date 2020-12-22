Organizations in Robeson County to receive more than $46,000 in federal funds

December 22, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Organizations in Robeson County has been awarded more than $46,000 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The local board, overseen by United Way of Robeson County, determined awards to local nonprofits providing shelter for homeless citizens, rent, mortgage and utility assistance. The Robeson County Church and Community Center was allocated $9,050 for rent and mortgage assistance and $9,050.28 for utility assistance. Southeastern Family Violence Center was awarded $10,000 for mass shelter, and the Robeson County Water Department is to receive $18,100.56.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase(s) of the program. The local board was chaired by Sandra Oliver and included volunteers with various backgrounds and experience. They were Ricky Harris, Shelton Hill, James Moore, David Ruth, Tate Johnson, Tim Grinder, Carol Deloach, Phil Harris and Horace Hunt.

Under the terms of grants from the National Board, local agencies that are chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based or local units of government. To be eligible to receive federal funds, recipients must have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.