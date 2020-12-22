Bowling tournament helps Empty Stocking Fund strike its goal

Contempora Fabrics Human Resources Manager Linda Keating, middle, displays a $2,000 donation made Tuesday to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the company. Also shown are. from left, Vice President of Finance Carey Read, Vice President of Sales Alex Whitley, Company President Ron Roach and Vice President of Manufacturing Danny Church.
Courtesy photo
City of Lumberton Special Events Coordinator Courtney Rogerson, center, and James Pittman, a maintenance worker in the city’s Recreation Department, hold a $500 donation Tuesday to the Empty Stocking Fund on behalf of the City of Lumberton. Also shown are Lumberton police Lt. D.K. Haliburton, left, and Battalion Chief Eric Locklear.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Rebecca Smith, an advertising representative at The Robesonian, receives a $500 donation to The Empty Stocking Fund on Tuesday from Levi Townsend. The donation was given by William H. and Shirley E. Townsend and family.
Vada Oxendine | The Robesonian
The Empty Stocking Fund has received more than the $65,000 needed to serve 1,300 children counting on the fund for Christmas presents this week!
This report of 19 gifts adds up to the Christmas miracle many kids were counting on.
The Robesonian would like to give a special thank-you to the Empty Stocking Bowling Tournament contributors who donated a total of $10,250. Many thanks also to Contempora Fabrics who donated the second-largest gift in this report: $2,000.
Donations will be taken at The Robesonian’s office until doors close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, for anyone else who would like to give.
Though it is highly unlikely the Fund will total more than the 2018 record of $87,503, which served about 1,800 children, or the 2019 total of $74,197, each donation makes a difference in the lives of children in Robeson County.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.
For anyone still interested in donating to the fund, donations can be made three ways: in person, online or through the mail.
Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to the United Way.
Previous total: $52,476.10
182. Knight and Rose……$24.15
Paige Madeleine Taylor
183. Anonymous……$97.50
Merry Christmas! Frances and Donald Thorndyke
184. Betty Floyd……$97.50
In memory of Lounetta Patterson Cain
185. Anonymous……$244.20
186. Yvonne Locklear……$48.60
In memory of Henry and Eva Gladys Woods
187. Anonymous……$97.50
188. Anonymous……$488.70
189. Anonymous……$97.50
190. John and Patsy McArthur……$500
191. John Hodges……$200
192. Robert Fisher……$50
193. Kenneth M. Taylor……$100
In honor of Haven Parker Shaver
194. Anonymous……$500
195. In memory of Lynn Edge Everett ……$500
From William H. and Shirley E. Townsend and Family
196. Contempora Fabrics……$2,000
197. City of Lumberton……$500
198. Anonymous……$200
In memory of SMYC Fire Marshal
199. In memory of Tony Stone……$100
From Jim and Cindy Walters
200. Empty Stocking Bowling Tournament…… $10,250
New total……$68,571.75