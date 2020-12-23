Pastor shares ‘Christmas Greetings’

December 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Pastor Terry Williamson shares an original poem to bring “Christmas Greetings.”

“Yes, this is Christmas,” or so the song goes,

the greatest story ever told, as everyone knows.

Of the birth of the Christ child in Bethlehem town,

the word quickly spread to those all around,

that the messiah had come to save men’s souls.

For generations past, this had been told.

He came at last to set men free.

He would die on a cross, for you and for me.

Why would He come if He was to die?

For God so loved the world, was the reason why.

Herod might have succeeded, but it was not to be.

It was all in God’s plan for the world, you see.

Later would come the pain and frustration,

but by it humanity would achieve salvation.

Christmas shouldn’t be just for toys and bright things,

but for God’s gift of love and the life that it brings.

So celebrate Jesus with all of your might.

Rejoice when you sing “O Holy Night!”

Give thanks for His coming, twas for all of us, you see.

A gift from our Father, and life eternally!