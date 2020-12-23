Police ask public to help identify man seen on surveillance recording

December 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Police are searching for this man caught on video during a break-in of a home in North Lumberton and is thought to be involved in more break-ins in Lumberton. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Charles Keenum.

Police are searching for this man caught on video during a break-in of a home in North Lumberton and is thought to be involved in more break-ins in Lumberton. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Charles Keenum.

<p>Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Charles Keenum. He is believed to be involved in multiple break-ins in Lumberton.</p>

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this man should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Charles Keenum. He is believed to be involved in multiple break-ins in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Police here are searching for a man caught on surveillance tape during a break-in.

The man can be seen in video footage posted on the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook page.

The home he broke into was in the North Lumberton area, according to Lumberton police Lt. Al Collins.

Information on the time and date of the break-in was not available.

“Please help us identify this individual who is responsible for several breaking and enterings in the City of Lumberton,” a department social media post reads in part.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Charles Keenum. Callers can remain anonymous.