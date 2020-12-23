Maxton police officers bring gifts, smiles to children

Maxton Police Department ensures children have gifts

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Two children shop for toys at the Maxton Police Department on Tuesday during the department’s Shop With A Cop event, which distributed Christmas gifts to about 50 children in the community.

<p>Nelson</p>

<p>Maxton police Cpl. Darren Brewington, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, Interim Town Manager Angela Pitchford, Communication Officer Diandre Benoit, Lt. Bobby Locklear and Lt. Raphiel Mason stand Tuesday with Santa Claus (Officer Chris Parsons) during the department’s Shop With A Cop event at the police department.</p>

MAXTON — The police department here gave out enough Christmas gifts Tuesday for about 50 children in the community, the police chief said.

The giving event, which was part of the department’s Shop With A Cop program, started at 11 a.m. and ended about 1:30 p.m., Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said.

The Shop With A Cop program initially was meant to give toys to participating children, and to allow them to eat lunch and shop for toys at the police department to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in a store, she said.

“While we were preparing for the program we received an overwhelming number of inquiries concerning children in the community who were in need, so all of the officers decided that it would be a nice gesture to pass out the remaining items to children in the community,” Nelson said.

The department first served the children on their list, as planned, with masks worn and social distancing observed.

“We had 12 children that were on our list. Their families received groceries as well. Some of the families had additional siblings that were able to receive toys because of the amount of donations,” Nelson said.

Demetrice McMillan, assistant principal at R.B. Dean Townsend Elementary School, stopped by the police station to thank the department and community leaders on behalf of her school. Some of the school’s students participated in the program.

She said the police chief is “very supportive” of the community and her school.

The department’s event gave children an outlet after being home and learning remotely, McMillan said.

Seeing “the joy” in the children’s faces as they shopped for toys beneath the Christmas tree at the police station put her in the Christmas spirit, the assistant principal said.

“To see that, that’s the meaning of Christmas right there, giving back to the community,” McMillan said.

“I was just overjoyed,” she added.

After serving those children, officers went out into the community to pass out toys to “any” children out in their yards, the police chief said.

“We also visited local day care facilities and gave them gifts as well,” Nelson said.

The department began collecting toys at the start of December and was able to serve many community children because of the abundance of toy donations, she said.

“We were able to do so because of the gracious donations from the community members, including town employees, the town commissioners and others,” Nelson said.

“The pandemic has affected everyone, including the citizens of Maxton, and we wanted to do something nice for the children,” she added.

The program followed a Sunday toy and food delivery event by the St. Pauls Police Department, in which officers delivered items to 25 needy families in St. Pauls. Santa Claus was present at both events.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

