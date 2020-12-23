Shooting in St. Pauls leaves man dead

December 23, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old St. Pauls man has died as the result of a Tuesday shooting on Britt Road in St. Pauls.

Deputies responded about 6:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Britt Road to a report of a person shot and two houses shot into, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived, Dennis M. Bain, who was shot, had been taken from the scene by family members. While traveling toward Lumberton, he was transferred to a Robeson County EMS vehicle and taken to UNC Health Southeastern, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bain died of his injuries at the hospital.

One of the houses into which shots were fired was occupied by two people, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Sheriff’s Office. No one else was injured as a result of the shootings.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is investigating the case.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.