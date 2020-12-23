Loflin-Walker Fund helps more than 200 families in St. Pauls

December 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — More than 200 families will have a merry Christmas thanks to the generous donations to this year’s Loflin-Walker Fund.

Even with all the challenges created by the pandemic, $24,280 was raised during the 35th year of the fund.

“As treasurer of the Loflin-Walker Fund, I am proud to say that we were able to assist a little over 215 families this year,” Jeff Walters said. “We distributed the certificates last Saturday, Dec. 19. Besides helping the individual families, all of the certificates are redeemable at our local participating merchants, stimulating the economy in St. Pauls.”

Many individuals give each year, honoring the Loflin and Walker families and the memories of their loved ones, he said.

“A special thank-you should be noted for the leadership of St. Pauls Lions Club President Durham White,” Walters said. “Durham put in many hours to ensure the success of the Christmas fund this year. Also special thank-you to Zach and Tyler Ward of the Loflin family for handling all of our social media, including implementing an online application this year.”

The club raises more than $25,000 annually from donations and grants to provide food, clothing, toys, home heating fuel and medical supplies to families and individuals who live in the St. Pauls school district.

The fund was named in honor of two late former St. Pauls Lions Club members, Joe Loflin, the longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, the club’s longtime secretary.

Loflin started the fund when he noticed St. Pauls residents were contributing to a similar fund drive in Fayetteville and decided his home town could do the same thing. The first fund drive raised about $4,000 and helped 40 to 50 people. It has grown ever since.

“While the Christmas fund is complete for this year, we are happy to accept donations year-round,” Walters said.

The fund also provides assistance for eye exams and other qualified needs for families in the St. Pauls community during the year.

Donations may be mailed to the St. Pauls Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384.