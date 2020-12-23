Generosity of Robeson County residents lifts Empty Stocking Fund above $79,000

With the closing of the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund donation drive, The Robesonian is very pleased to report that two Christmas miracles were in order this year.

With the extension of the collection deadline to Wednesday and donations from the Annual Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament, the scales were tipped in favor of serving the 1,300 children who were depending on the Fund for Christmas gifts this year.

But, it gets better than that. Donations on Wednesday pushed collections to total more than $5,000 above last year’s $74,197 total, making this year the third highest total in the Fund’s history.

This report’s top givers, who wished to remain anonymous, contributed $11,000 to the Fund, for which The Robesonian is very grateful.

This year has come with its challenges, including collective efforts to navigate COVID-19, and the success of this year’s Fund is just one example of how Robeson County residents are generous even in the middle of a pandemic.

To Fund donors, again, thank-you. Each and every one of you has made a difference this year in the lives of children in our county. Children served by the Fund will never forget all of the chaos of this year, but because of your efforts, they also will never forget this Christmas and all the joy it will bring them.

Thank you to Robeson County Department of Social Services workers who tirelessly serve county children, not just through the Fund at Christmastime, but each day. To the United Way of Robeson County, thank-you for your partnership in this year’s fundraising effort.

The Robesonian staff wishes you all a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year!

Previous total……$68,571.75

201. Anonymous……$1,000

202. Billy and Lillie Wilcox……$200

In memory of Billy Wilcox Jr. and Ronald Wilcox

203. Frank H. Daughtrey……$50

In honor of all my friends at Chestnut St. United Methodist Church

204. Anonymous……$25

205. Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament……$100

206. Anonymous……$10,000

New total……$79,946.75