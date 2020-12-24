Lumberton City Council member Thomas takes charge of Humane Society’s board

Bennett Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society now has someone to fill the void left when David Ayers resigned as president of the animal rescue organization’s board of directors.

Lumberton City Council member Owen Thomas will replace Ayers who resigned Dec. 18 after more than a year in the role. Ayers also served as vice president of the board for at least two years.

“As president of the RCHS it is important that I fully support board decisions whether I am in opposition or not. Recent decisions passed by the board could not garner my full support, especially factoring in a COVID year,” Ayers wrote in a statement to The Robesonian.

“With careful consideration it was the best decision for me and the RCHS that I tender my resignation from the board. I wish the RCHS the best and support their efforts,” Ayers wrote.

Samantha Bennett, Humane Society executive director, said she was sad to see Ayers go but is optimistic about Thomas’ leadership.

“I am truly saddened that David Ayers resigned,” Bennett said in a statement. “He was an advocate and shared my vision for the direction I hope to move the RCHS in.”

Bennett described Thomas, who served as board president from 2017 to 2018, as “community minded and ambitious.”

“I think this is his second term as president, so he is familiar with the Humane Society and hopefully is as eager to continue on the trajectory we’ve begun as myself and rescue manager Divinity Morgan are,” Bennett wrote.

“I think we all agree that the most important thing is saving more lives through expanded spay and neuter programs and finding forever homes for the animals of Robeson County. We can do that by working together and embracing innovation and change,” she added.

Thomas said he hopes to help increase the organization’s presence in the community, “amp up” fundraising efforts, and find “unique and innovative ways to raise money” in the coming year.

“When you’re a nonprofit you have to be innovative in ways of getting money,” Thomas said.

And COVID-19 has stopped annual fundraisers like Bark at the Moon, leaving the organization to think creatively as it works to raise money.

Thomas is thankful for organizations that are sponsoring RCHS Angel Trees in their businesses through the first week of January. The trees are decorated with photographs of animals that people can support with donations.

He’s also looking forward to the Humane Society golf tournament on March 27.

“It’s just been a difficult time to really get the word out because of COVID,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he will take lessons learned from being former president and apply them to this term.

“We have a board that not only has a love for the animals, but a love for the community,” Thomas said.

“We obviously wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing without a board that cares so much,” he added.

And that care extends to staff members, volunteers and other members of the organization who care for the animals, Thomas said.

“It’s all moving parts that make it successful,” he said.

“It’s a collective effort and I’m here to do what I need to do in a leadership role to help make it successful,” he added.

