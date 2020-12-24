Pouring rain doesn’t stop city firefighters from delivering Christmas gifts

Members of the City of Lumberton’s Fire Department could be seen Thursday in the Special Operations Truck delivering toys to children despite the rainy conditions. Lumberton City Battalion Chief McGregor Strickland, middle, and Lumberton City Council member Melissa Robinson hold on Thursday one of many gifts at the fire station to be delivered to children in the city. Also shown are, from left, firefighter Houston Smith, Capt. Curtis Michaud, and firefighters Brice Parnell, Johnathon Hammonds and Austin Hunsinger. Lumberton City Council member John Carroll, left, stands Thursday with City Fire Battalion Chief McGregor Strickland and firefighter Houston Smith after delivering a gift to a home in his precinct. The family was one of about 50 served by the fire department’s annual toy drive. Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Lumberton city firefighters embarked on a mission Thursday through pouring rain to deliver Christmas gifts and cheer to city children as part of the department’s annual toy drive.

Firefighters delivered toys to about 15 homes of children whose family members had not already picked the gifts up from the fire station, interim Fire Chief Christopher West said.

Close to 50 families were served by the toy drive sponsored by Lumberton City Council members who donated $4,150 in Community Revitalization Funds to buy toys.

“We’re just happy that we could be a part of it,” said Council member John Carroll, who helped deliver toys to a house in his precinct. “With the craziness that we’ve had to deal with all year the least we could do is give back.”

Council member Melissa Robinson stopped by the station to share popcorn and chocolate with the firefighters before the delivery.

“Can’t leave them out,” she said with a laugh.

“I’m grateful y’all are here,” Robinson told the firefighters.

West said the department seeks to serve the community in many capacities.

“It’s important to do what we can to help the community,” West said. “It could be putting a fire out, giving CPR or making sure a child gets a toy for Christmas.”

And that service is not dependent on weather conditions, the interim chief said.

“We’re like the mail service. Rain, snow or shine we’re gonna go,” West said.

Capt. Curtis Michaud helped other firefighters load packages into the department’s Special Operations truck before the delivery started.

“We’re glad to be able to help the little bit of families we can during this pandemic,” Michaud said. “Just to be able to bring some happiness to such a depressing time.”

Battalion Chief McGregor Strickland delivered gifts and escorted the Special Operations truck through the rain to each delivery location.

What he enjoys about the event is the seeing a child’s face light up with joy “when they get something they’re not expecting,” Strickland said.

One of those children was 7-year-old Furman Drive resident Willis Campbell, whose mother coordinated the holiday surprise.

“He didn’t know who it was,” Nikita Crudup said with a smile.

“I said now we got to stay home because someone is bringing you a gift,” she said.

Campbell gave a smile and a fist bump as he met Strickland, who held a large gift bag with toys just for him.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Crudup said. “It’s a blessing because I have been out of work because of COVID.”

The gift given by firefighters helped Crudup provide for her son at Christmas.

Miranda Rogers, who lives near Furman Drive, said she was grateful after her 7-year-old daughter, Airanizzia Rogers, received her gift from firefighters while rain poured from the sky.

She didn’t have a vehicle so she had been walking to get from place to place, and receiving the toys meant so much to her, Rogers said.

“I’m so thankful,” she said.

Any toys that could not be delivered or weren’t picked up can be picked up through Jan. 1 at the station. If gifts are not claimed, they will be given to children whose homes are lost in a fire, or to needy children next Christmas.

