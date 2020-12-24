Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament was biggest contributor to annual fundraiser

Betsy Cummings, center, wife of the late Robeson County Commissioner Raymond Cummings, stands with family members after rolling the first ball in his honor in the Annual Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament at the Lumberton Bowling Center.
Courtesy photo | Adrian Lowery
LUMBERTON — With a collection total of more than $10,000, the annual Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament at Lumberton Bowling Center raised the most money for the Empty Stocking Fund this year.
The Lumber River Council of Governments and the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton partnered to host the tournament on Dec. 12.
Betsy Cummings rolled the first ball of the tournament in honor of her late husband, Raymond Cummings, who died Aug. 7. Cummings served more 20 years on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. He also was a member of the Lumber River Council of Governments’ board of directors and contributed each year to the Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament.
This year’s tournament featured 105 bowlers from 21 different teams. Several local businesses sponsored teams. Collectively, the bowlers raised $10,350 for the Empty Stocking Fund, including money donated to honor the late Lumberton City Councilman Leon Maynor and Commissioner Cummings.
Maynor was the longest-serving Lumberton City Council member and a yearly contributor to the Empty Stocking Fund. He dedicated his life to helping people, especially children, before his death in July 2018.
The Lumber River Council of Governments has sponsored the tournament since it was first held in 2001. The tournament has raised more than $120,960 for the Empty Stocking fund, with the addition of this year’s total.
Contributing to this year’s Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament were Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis, $750; Allen Orthopedics, PA, $500; Brad and Twilla Allen, $500; Darla Williamitis, $500; Dorsey Landscaping and Irrigation, $500; Jan Maynor in honor of Leon Maynor, $500; Mountaire Farms, $500; Precise Piping, Inc., $500; Dr. Angela Blackburn, $300; R&R Protective Services, $300; The Wooten Company of Raleigh, $300; Gary Strickland Woodmen Chapter 1516, $250; Adrian and Valissa Lowery, $250; Norris Storage Buildings, Inc., $200; All-Star Pest Management, $150; Fairmont Pizza, $150; Glenn and Kristen Maynor, $150; Graham Law Firm, $150; Lumberton FFA Club, $150; Lumberton Junior Service League, $150; Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch & Grantham, $150; Pembroke Hardware Company, $150; Robert Cline Jr., $150; Shaw Office Supply, $150; Southeastern Step & Deck, $150; The A Group, LLC, $150; Bladen Pre-Owned, $120; All American Alarms, $100; Bargain House of Lumberton, $100; Betsy Cummings in honor of Raymond Cummings, $100; Collins & Associates DDS PA, $100; Computers of Lumberton, $100; Corbin Eddings Insurance, $100; David and JoAnne Branch, $100; Faith Home Improvements, $100; First Pentecostal Holiness Church, $100; Jay Britt Farm Bureau, $100; G & N Construction, $100; Oral Dial Construction, $100; Robert Strickland Construction, $100; Southeastern Concrete of Lumberton, $100; Stenson Jacobs and David Paul, $100; Currie Insurance Agency, Inc., $75; Miracle Supply Company, $75; Kevin and Kim Britt, $60; Mark and Regina Brown, $60; Donny Chavis Plumbing, $50; Robert and Donna Foley, $50; Robert and Donna Prevatte, $50; Billie Ann McRae, $30, and Ricky and Melissa Nance $30.