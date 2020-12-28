Crime report

December 28, 2020

Sucorya Campbell, of Applewhite Road in Fayetteville, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at a residence on East 16th Street in Lumberton. During the break-in, her Coach wallet and its contents, including credit cards, money and personal identification information, were stolen.

James Campbell, of Garrett Road in Fairmont, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was a victim of a theft that occurred at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, located at 3409 Lackey St. in Lumberton.