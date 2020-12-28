Helping ReBuild

December 28, 2020 Robesonian News

A Cut Above owner Paul Locklear paints the exterior of a home on Jacobs Street in Lumberton on Monday. Locklear’s Fairmont-based company was subcontracted to help ReBuild NC repair and rebuild the homes of victims of hurricanes Matthew or Florence. The Jacobs Street home, which is expected to be finished next week, is one of at least 40 the company has worked on in Robeson County.