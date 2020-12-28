Helping ReBuild

FAIRMONT — A charter member of the Fairmont Rural Fire Department is being remembered for his efforts over more than 60 years to help the department continue improving.

A graveside memorial service was held Sunday at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont for 82-year-old Johnny Coleman Matthews, who helped found the rural fire department in 1958 and at one time served as its fire chief. Matthews also served on the department’s board of directors until his death.

Matthews died Dec. 23 at UNC Health Southeastern. Colleagues, friends and family members are remembering him as a hard worker, devoted fireman and public servant.

Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, Allenton Volunteer Fire Department’s chief, said he knew Matthews for about 30 years and knew him as a passionate and giving person, especially when it related to the fire department.

“He just — he loved the fire department,” Taylor said. “He lived and breathed that fire department.”

Members of Fairmont Rural Fire Department and other departments attended Sunday’s memorial service to pay respect to Matthews’ service to the Fairmont community. Present were Fairmont City, Orrum, Whitehouse, Smyrna, Raynham, Pembroke City, Raft Swamp, Rowland and Cumberland County-based Bethany fire departments, according to South Robeson Rescue Unit Chief Brandon Stone. The Rescue unit also was present.

“He had a lot of people out there …,” said Jerry Callahan, who also attended the service.

Callahan said he was “surprised and pleased” with the turnout in honor of his friend of about 48 years.

Matthews “talked” him into joining the Fairmont Rural Fire Department in 1976, Callahan said. Service together developed into a longtime friendship.

“He’s just a fine man,” Callahan said.

And he will be missed by his friends and colleagues.

“Johnny will be missed as my first fire chief, and my friend, along with all the other rookies he saved. He will always be honored by his community and his brother firefighters,” said Key McKee, deputy commander and vice president of South Robeson Rescue Unit.

McKee joined the department in 1983 at the age of 19, and recalls a time where Matthews saved his life while he responded to his first house fire call. McKee was using a hose to fight the fire when it happened.

“As I moved around the house to find more fire, I was suddenly jerked backwards and was sat-down hard in the mud. Before I could turn around and see what caused it Johnny aimed my eyes toward the hot power line on the ground in front of me and said ‘Don’t get killed in a fire or I’ll kick you off the department,’” McKee said in a written statement.

“My pride was gone, but that was the first time someone had saved my life. I owe Johnny Matthews for everything I became after that moment,” McKee’s statement also reads in part.

Matthews also made an impact as he left frontline firefighting behind and continued to serve on the Fairmont Rural Fire Department board of directors.

“He cared about others, lots of times before himself. He was always the calm one in meetings and brought people together. The whole department looked up to him. He will truly be missed,” said Brandon Stone, who served on the board with Matthews for about two years.

His care extended to others, especially members of his family, said Matthews’ son-in-law Brad Lawson, who is president of the South Robeson Rescue Unit.

Lawson described Matthews as a hard worker, people-person and family man.

“Johnny had many irons in the fire, so to speak, but was always a provider for his wife, Jean, and daughters Lisa and Lynn. Nothing came before his family,” Lawson said.

And Matthews enjoyed spending time out on the water at Holden Beach, fishing and boating with his family, he said.

“Johnny gave me many life lessons in the short almost 11 years that I was in his family …,” Lawson said.

“He made sure that I knew that he loved me and appreciated that I was here to continue taking care of his family. I will never forget this man and I will always continue being the man he helped me to become,” Lawson said.

Matthews retired after more than 40 years with Ed F. Hodges Gas Company, Lawson said.

The Cumberland County native was born Dec. 12, 1938 to the late James Brennan Matthews and Inez Coleman Matthews. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Jean Snipes Matthews; two daughters, Lisa Anne Matthews and Lynn Matthews-Lawson; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Patsy Bullock; and grandson Brady Lawson.

The South Robeson Rescue Unit issued a statement on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends. Chief, you rest. We will take it from here,” the statement reads in part.