Break-in suspect sought

December 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for break-in suspect

Staff report
<p>Shaw</p>

Shaw

LUMBERTON — A 27-year-old Lumberton man believed to be connected to a break-in that occurred Saturday is being sought by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Shaw Jr. has been charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of possession of stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The break-in occurred at a business outside Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The name of the business was not released.

One vehicle and a variety of tools have been recovered by investigators.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Shaw or about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.