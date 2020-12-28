Christmas Eve shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

December 28, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Christmas Eve shooting that left one 32-year-old Lumber Bridge man dead and sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 6:13 p.m. Thursday to the 2500 block of Lombardy Village Road in Lumber Bridge to a report of two people shot and shots fired into residences at Lombardy Village Mobile Home Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua A. Locklear was found by deputies dead inside a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. John McMillian, 29, also of Lumber Bridge, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

“McMillian was transferred to an undisclosed medical center and is expected to recover from his injuries,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

As of Friday, investigators were actively interviewing witnesses, conducting neighborhood canvasses and reviewing surveillance footage from several locations. No updates were available Monday.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or additional information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.