Two Robeson County residents die in separate vehicle crashes

December 28, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 30-year-old Lumberton woman and a 42-year-old Orrum man died recently in separate vehicle crashes in the county.

Jessica Renee Rice, of 125 Ranger Court, died after her 2001 Saturn passenger car was struck by a 2014 pickup truck operated by 21-year-old Taylor Paige Long, of St. Pauls, according to Sgt. James McVicker Jr., of the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 9:27 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 301 and Powersville Road, just outside Lumberton.

Rice was struck after attempting to make a left turn at the intersection and failing to yield to Long’s pickup truck, which was traveling south, McVicker said.

Rice was taken to UNC Health Southeastern and then to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, McVicker said.

Rice’s passengers, 43-year-old Michael Locklear and a 6-year-old girl, both of the same address as Rice, also were taken to UNC Health Southeastern, McVicker said. Locklear’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, and the girl was listed in serious condition. Long also was taken to UNC Health Southeastern with injuries thought not to be life-threatening.

Everette Lee Watson, of 1120 Elijah Road in Orrum, died Dec. 21 in a single-vehicle crash that happened about 3.8 miles south of Lumberton.

Troopers were dispatched about 11:01 p.m. to the crash on Wire Grass Road, McVicker said. Watson’s 1996 Pontiac passenger car was traveling west when it exited the roadway to the right. Watson then overcorrected and his vehicle exited the road to the left, struck a ditch and overturned.

“Alcohol is suspected” in the crash, the sergeant said. Results concerning impairment were “pending” Monday.