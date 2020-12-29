North Carolinians can apply online for help with energy costs beginning Monday

RALEIGH — North Carolina households can apply online for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Crisis Intervention Program beginning Monday.
Applications for LIEAP or CIP can be made online at www.epass.nc.gov, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Applying online is easy and convenient, as well as safe and helps people socially distance, according to NCDHHS. Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.
“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is a seasonal program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Applications will be accepted Monday to March 31 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:
— Have at least one U.S. citizen or noncitizen who meets the eligibility criteria;
— Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit;
— Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250;
— Be responsible for their heating cost.
The Crisis Intervention Program is a year-round program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, according to NCDHHS. A household is considered in crisis if it is experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. Applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted. To be eligible for CIP, a household must:
— Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria;
— Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level;
— Have an energy related crisis;
— Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis.
For more information on these energy programs and eligibility, visit the CIP and LIEAP websites at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance or https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.