Call for applicants: Governor’s Highway Safety Program funding available

December 29, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Applications for funding from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program will be accepted starting Friday.

Applications are for grants to support programs designed to prevent traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roadways, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Application submissions must be made no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Grants are open to nonprofit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies, and other groups proposing data-driven projects that advance traffic safety.

Grants awarded will be for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which begins Oct.1.

In previous years more than 100 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that focused on reducing impaired driving, encouraging seat belt use, reducing speed-related fatalities, promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety, advancing motorcycle safety, promoting child passenger safety seats, and other related initiatives.

Organizations interested in applying for a NCGHSP grant can learn more about the application process online via the Connect NCDOT website and by reviewing a grant orientation video. Interested applicants may also call 919-814-3650 for more information.