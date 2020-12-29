Police make arrest in theft of inflatable Christmas decoration

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Lumberton police arrested a wanted man over the weekend in connection to a stolen Christmas inflatable decoration.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Jamie Maurice Bostic, of Lumberton, about 11 p.m. Saturday at West Fifth and West Second streets, according to an arrest report. He was charged with resist/obstruct public officer, failure to appear on a misdemeanor and impede traffic sit/stand/lie.

Bostic was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond, according to the report.

The arrest came after the Dec. 18 theft of a Christmas inflatable from a home on Rennert Road, outside Lumberton city limits, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Bostic was wanted for the charge of one count of misdemeanor larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a photo taken from a video recording of the theft. In the image, a man thought to be Bostic can be seen with the Christmas decoration.