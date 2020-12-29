LUMBERTON — The mother of a 10-year-old girl attacked by dogs is calling for more action by county government to control dangerous dogs.

Raven Moore hopes to see more efforts to prevent attacks like the one that left her daughter Emerald Rose Moore, also known as “Emma,” hospitalized with wounds all over her body.

“She could’ve died,” Moore said. “I don’t want any other parents to go through what we’ve been going through.”

Emma was attacked Dec. 18 on Destiny Lane in Maxton by five dogs. The incident happened after Raven Moore allowed her daughter to play in the front yard while she fed her other children. She was alerted by a knock at the door from her cousin who told her that something had gone seriously wrong.

“He said Emma is lying in the dirt road,” Raven Moore said.

The mother rushed to the side of her daughter, who was “cold” and moaning in pain, and had multiple bite marks all over her body. She then learned the attack happened after her daughter went about two houses down to show a neighbor her new skates, but the neighbor was not home.

Her cousin April, who lives nearby, heard Emma screaming during the attack by three pit bulls and two German shepherd-mix dogs and thought it was the TV before sending her son outside to see who was yelling. April’s son then told her he saw the dogs attacking the child, Raven Moore said. April’s husband stepped in and dispersed the dogs.

Emma was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she was listed in stable but critical condition. She would return home Dec. 22.

“She’s in good spirits,” her mother said Tuesday.

Emma continues to recover and to take shots to prevent infection.

The owner of the five dogs responsible for the attack surrendered his dogs to Animal Control, said Bill Smith, the director of the Robeson County Department of Public Health.

“All five dogs were considered dangerous due to bites so extensive that a person was hospitalized. Four have been observed for 10 days and did not exhibit symptoms of rabies. Three of these dogs were humanely euthanized this morning,” Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

One dog was previously identified as vicious and in violation of terms agreed to, and would be euthanized regardless of the seriousness of the bite, the health director said. The fourth dog is being held and will be euthanized at a later date.

The fifth dog was picked up later, and is also to be euthanized at a later date, Smith said.

The case is still under investigation and charges, if they will be made, have not yet been determined, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

“The new rule states that the owner would be guilty of a misdemeanor and would not be allowed to own another animal for a specified period. However, that was not the rule in effect for the first transgression, so it does not apply,” Smith said of the county’s dog ordinance, which went into effect this year.

The new ordinance helped in the removal and euthanasia of the dogs, he said.

“Under the old rule the bites would have had to be life-threatening, which is sometimes hard to prove. The new rule says hospitalized or requires cosmetic surgery, which is a much lower threshold,” Smith said. “The new rule did as intended and does not need revision.”

Emma’s family is prepared to take legal action if necessary, said Scotty Moore, the girl’s uncle.

“This should never have happened to a 10-year-old little girl,” he said.

He is investigating the number of past complaint calls regarding the dogs and actions taken by county government to rectify any past complaints.

“We are working diligently with local law enforcement and Emma’s lawyer to hold all responsible parties accountable,” Moore said.

Emma is not the first member of her family to be attacked by dogs in the community, Raven Moore said.

Raven Moore’s brother and at least two of her cousins have been attacked by dogs related to a blue pit bull that attacked Emma, she said. More action to remove the dogs from the area should have occurred before her daughter’s attack.

“I just want to see justice done,” she said. “That’s what it amounts to.”