PEMBROKE — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site doubled Tuesday as a data collection zone geared toward figuring out how to better help the state’s communities most affected by COVID-19.
Advanced Center for COVID Related Disparities, or ACCORD, team members, consisting of faculty and staff from North Carolina Central University, partnered with the Lumbee Tribe to conduct surveys at the drive-thru testing site at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.
A total of 253 people were tested at the site, which was set up because of the increase in family gatherings held during the holiday season.
“We are a family-based community and we are confident that families gathered for the holidays,” Patrick Strickland, Lumbee Tribe Program manager, said Tuesday. “We wanted to stay ahead of the numbers with this COVID testing. We are a few days out from Christmas and right before the New Year’s Day holiday, so we wanted to have this event today to be able to be open to the community for testing.”
The ACCORD group will take the information collected in Pembroke back to the NCCU campus where it will be used to better understand why some minority community members fear taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Information gathered also will assist researchers in compiling reliable information to take back to communities suffering from COVID-19-related health disparities.
“We know that COVID-19 is affecting minorities disproportionately and African Americans, Latinos, American Indians, they are suffering the most — both in terms of the incidents as well as hospitalization,” said Deepak Kumar, director of Julius L. Chambers Biomedical Biotechnology Research Institute at NCCU. “Now we have the vaccine coming and there is so much mistrust in the community.”
The goal was to collect information on the public health impact and the economic impact in the underserved communities, Kumar said. So far a total of nine counties have been surveyed.
“Our collaboration with the Lumbee Tribe is important because the Lumbee Tribe represents the largest American Indian tribe in North Carolina,” he said.
Once the data is collected ACCORD will implement strategies with which to tackle the health disparities in each underserved community.
North Carolina Central University’s ACCORD was funded in June 2020 by the North Carolina Board of Governors, with research focused on underserved African American and Hispanic communities in nine counties. With 122,000 or more American Indian residents, North Carolina is home to the largest population of indigenous people east of the Mississippi River.
Building Resilience and Vital Equity, or BRAVE, was launched recently to leverage the resources of ACCORD, to serve American Indian communities in Hoke, Scotland, Robeson and Cumberland counties. The mission extends to COVID-19 testing, education and research in the four counties.
BRAVE was funded by a $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The project is aimed at reducing rates of COVID-19 exposure in American Indians, who are 3.5 times more likely than whites to contract the disease and 5.8 times more likely to be hospitalized.