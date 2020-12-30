Crime report

Letina McDowell reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was a victim of a break-in that occurred on Ralph Hunt Boulevard in Orrum.

Jacoby Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault on Shannon Road in Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lorenzo Currie, Stone Road, Fairmont; Tonie Johnson Jr., Johnson Street, Red Springs; and Jonathan Lowery Jr., Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton.