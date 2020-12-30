Midnight Tuesday is deadline to pay property taxes without penalty

December 30, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents have until midnight Tuesday to pay property taxes without penalties.

There is a 2% penalty on delinquent taxes, and an additional penalty of three-quarters of 1% on the first of each month afterward on any outstanding balance. The first day of penalties is Jan. 6.

The Tax Office is located on the second floor of the Robeson County Administration Center at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. It is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed Friday in observance of New Years Day.

There are a number of incentives to help collect more taxes, according to Robert Conner, Robeson County Tax Office administrator.

“We now have the capability for taxpayers to pay by credit card, debit card, Visa card, Discover, Mastercard and American Express,” Conner said.

Payments can be made in the office, by phone at 1-866-249-0705 or online at http://www.ustaxdata.com/nc/robeson/robesontaxSearch.cfm, he said. Payments also can be sent by mail as long as they are postmarked by midnight on Tuesday to avoid penalty.

The tax administrator also said workers will be understanding, and will help taxpayers set up payment plans that will allow them to pay before June 30, 2021.

“We’re willing to work with people,” he added.

Conner thanked the county’s taxpayers.

“I just appreciate the taxpayers being understanding during this time because there are long lines and so forth,” he said.

The Tax Office anticipates a tax collection rate similar to the 94.58% collected by June 30, 2019, which was the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year, Conner said. Official results should be received by an auditor sometime in February.

For more information, call the Tax Office at 910-671-3060.