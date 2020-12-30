Applying a layer of protection

December 30, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Glenn Speights, of R&J Roofing, applies waterproofing Wednesday to the facade of the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home building on Chestnut Street in Lumberton. The seal helps protect the interior of the historic building, which is nearly 100 years. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Glenn Speights, of R&J Roofing, applies waterproofing Wednesday to the facade of the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home building on Chestnut Street in Lumberton. The seal helps protect the interior of the historic building, which is nearly 100 years.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Glenn Speights, of R&J Roofing, applies waterproofing Wednesday to the facade of the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home building on Chestnut Street in Lumberton. The seal helps protect the interior of the historic building, which is nearly 100 years.