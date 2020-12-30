Forecast calls for a wet New Year’s Day

December 30, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton residents planning to celebrate the arrival of the new year outside should pack their ponchos and pay attention to the weather because rain is forecast to make an arrival over the holiday, according to a Warning Coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation on New Year’s Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

And there is a “good chance” of showers on New Year’s Day, said Steve Pfaff, of the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms may occur after 1 p.m., with an 80% chance of precipitation on New Year’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. The chances of a thunderstorm continue into Friday night.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty mild,” Pfaff said.

The threat of severe thunderstorms appears to be low, Pfaff said. There could be periods of heavy rain with minor flooding in the area.

There is an “isolated risk for severe weather at this time,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

Lumberton will close out 2020 having endured the second wettest year since 1924, Pfaff said. As of Wednesday, Lumberton had recorded 63.8 inches for the year, nearly two inches shy of the 65.7 inches recorded more than nine decades ago.

Storms on the Gulf Coast “are expected” to form ahead of the new year, impacting Texas and Louisiana, according to AccuWeather.

“The bulk of that is going to head towards the Great Lakes,” Pfaff said.

Residents in the Gulf Coast area will be greeted by high winds and heavy rainfall as they set out to ring in the new year Thursday evening.

“The year will end with a bang across a portion of the Gulf Coast states, specifically from far southeast Texas through Louisiana and into Mississippi and Alabama, where severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt,” said Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist. “Mother Nature will be creating fireworks of her own as 2021 begins.”

Those areas likely will see flash flooding, with the likelihood of more severe weather arriving Thursday, according to AccuWeather. The presence of an isolated tornado along the Gulf Coast is “not out of the question.”