Crime report

December 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Carolina Rivera, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs; Matthew West, North Broadridge Road, Lumberton; and Manda Glover, West Broad Street, St. Pauls.

Tracie Fields reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a theft that occurred on Horne Camp Road in Fairmont.

Kaleb Jameson reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred at Union Chapel and Ambay roads in Pembroke.

Junay Brown, of Sinclair Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her apartment.

Tracie Foxworth, an employee of Flooring and Granite Outlet at 2503 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to break into the business.