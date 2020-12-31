Rowland police make arrest in break-in during which a toilet paper holder, among other items, was stolen

December 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
ROWLAND — Police here arrested a 41-year-old Pembroke man recently in connection to a break-in during which items totaling between $3,000 and $4,000 were stolen, including a toilet paper holder/dispenser.

Christopher Locklear was charged in connection to the Monday break-in of a home on West Main Street in Rowland, according to Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham. Locklear was charged with second-degree burglary and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

The break-in is believed to have occurred about 1:30 a.m., Graham said. Locklear was found about two houses down at 4 p.m. and arrested by Rowland police Lt. Darren Davis.

Among the items stolen were three televisions, home interior items, multiple home security cameras, a SKILSAW, grill, wheel barrow and a toilet paper holder/dispenser, Graham said. All items except one television had been recovered as of Thursday.

The investigation continues in the case, and more arrests are likely, Graham said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.