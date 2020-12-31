Driver faces charges after crash that left two people dead

LUMBERTON — A recent single-vehicle crash near Chicken Road left two people dead and two others recovering.

Dorris Dees, 90, of Chadbourn, and her 64-year-old daughter, Deborah Dees-Gladden, of Harrisburg, died Monday after the GMC SUV driven by Dees-Gladden’s husband, 68-year-old Larry Gladden, traveled off Interstate 74 to the right and struck a culvert, said Sgt. X.S. McPherson, of the State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle also struck several trees during the crash that occurred about 7:29 p.m., McPherson said.

All three family members and 92-year-old passenger Evelyn Anderson, of Chadbourn, were taken to UNC Health Southeastern, he said. Dees and Dees-Gladden later died of their injuries. Gladden and Anderson were listed in critical condition.

Gladden is charged with careless and reckless driving, the sergeant said.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash and no other causative factors were indicated, McPherson said.

“It’s still under investigation,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Gladden was “uninjured” besides “scrapes,” according to the The News Reporter. Gladden told the Whiteville-based newspaper that Anderson, who is Dees’ sister, might soon be taken to a rehabilitation center.

Dees taught at West Columbus and Westside high schools before retiring. She also was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor in the state, according to The News Reporter.