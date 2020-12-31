There’s the hole

December 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Alan Walters, 26, of Bloomingdale Road in Orrum, points Thursday morning to a hole in the road. A “drainage pipe” failure Wednesday night caused the hole, which is located near Creek and Bloomingdale roads. Bloomingdale Road is closed to traffic in both directions. And the intersection of Barnes and Bloomingdale roads is closed. State Department of Transportation personnel will perform a thorough assessment of the area on Monday, with repairs estimated to be complete by Jan. 8, according to Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman.

