Lumberton resident, Massachusetts man face charges in connection to break-in

December 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 28-year-old Lumberton man and 23-year-old Massachusetts man were arrested Wednesday in connection to a break-in on North Broadridge Road in Lumberton.

Christopher Ellerby, of Lumberton, was charged with conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Curtis, of Boston, was charged with conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm. Curtis is a former resident of Lumberton.

Both men were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $50,000 secured bond.

The arrests came after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded about 2:24 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on the 2700 block of North Broadridge Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The homeowner contacted 911 and family members who reside near the residence after observing the suspects inside of his residence. The family members were able to maintain contact with the suspects until law enforcement arrived,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ellerby was arrested after a “short foot pursuit.” Curtis was arrested about 9 p.m. on North Broadridge Road in Lumberton.

Investigators recovered property, including a firearm belonging to the victim.

Anyone with more information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.