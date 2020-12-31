Pet of the week

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s health agency released an updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule Wednesday, a plan immediately blasted by the state Senate leader.

The new vaccination plan aligns with new federal recommendations that were issued this past week, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. It simplifies the vaccine process and continues the state’s commitment to first protect health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and people at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“While there is still much to do, we head into 2021 with a powerful tool to stop this pandemic – vaccines,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen said. “However, because supplies are very limited, it’s going to be several months before vaccines are widely available to everyone. Until most people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash their hands.”

Sen. Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the new distribution plan puts too little emphasis on age and is overly complicated, which will result in decreased confidence and line-jumping.

Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, states must make vaccine available in phases, according to NCDHHS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released on Dec. 22 updated interim vaccine prioritization recommendations for the next phases of vaccinations.

North Carolina’s updated plan is:

— Phase 1a of the current phase: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.

Hospitals and local health departments are vaccinating health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines. In addition, the federal government is vaccinating long-term care residents and staff.

— Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and front-line essential workers.

The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups.

Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Group 2 is for health care and front-line essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.

Group 3 is for front-line workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. This phase is anticipated to begin in early January.

The CDC defines front-line essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.

— Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.

In this phase, vaccinations will also open in groups.

Group 1 is for anyone ages 65-74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation.

Group 2 is for anyone 16-64 years with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.

Group 3 is for anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.

and group 4 is for essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.

— Phase 3: Students.

College, university and high school students 16 or older.

Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.

— Phase 4: Finally, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.

The NCDHHS said all vaccine providers are expected to ensure that vaccine is administered equitably within each group.

There are problems with vaccine prioritization in the new NCDHHS plan, Sen. Berger said.

One example given by Berger is that a healthy 21-year-old college student will receive the vaccine before a 64-year-old, even though the 64-year-old faces a much higher risk of death if infected.

Another problem is a healthy 24-year-old plant worker will receive the vaccine before a 73-year-old, even though the 73-year-old is at higher risk of death if infected.

Also, it is nearly impossible to guard against a healthy 30-year-old claiming to work in a grocery store just to receive the vaccine ahead of those at higher risk of death, according to Berger.

“The prioritization scheme involves four phases, multiple sub-phases, and multiple sub-sub-phases,” Berger said. “The system places young, healthy college students and prisoners ahead of people in their early 60s. In fact, people in their early 60s are the last group to receive the vaccine under the proposed system.

It also places young, non-health care workers ahead of people in their early 70s, he said.

“I don’t think anybody objects to providing the first vaccines to front-line health workers and people above 75 years old,” Berger said. “But I have reservations about putting healthy college students ahead of people in their early 60s who face a 10,000% higher risk of death. I understand the concern that college students spread the virus — but the whole basis for that concern is they spread the virus to older people who might die. We should vaccinate those older people first.”

The new system puts people in their 60s last, he said.

“It does not strike me as fair or equitable to prioritize a 19-year-old over a 64-year-old just because that 19-year-old is in prison or in college,” the senator said. “Simplicity and common sense will improve trust in public health officials; complexity will result in line-jumping and a further decline in confidence.”

Also on Wednesday, Cooper signed an executive order to follow through on a commitment he made last week to prevent evictions for another month. His directive extends the existing moratorium through the end of January.

“This order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.