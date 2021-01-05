Resolved to run

January 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Shown are some of the about 25 people who endured rain and cold to participate Friday in the Robeson Road Runners’ Resolution Run in downtown Lumberton. Participants could choose to run either a 5-kilometer course or a 1-mile course during an event to promote the concept of starting the new year with fitness, and a bit of fun. Courtesy photo | Robeson Road Runners

Shown are some of the about 25 people who endured rain and cold to participate Friday in the Robeson Road Runners’ Resolution Run in downtown Lumberton. Participants could choose to run either a 5-kilometer course or a 1-mile course during an event to promote the concept of starting the new year with fitness, and a bit of fun.

Courtesy photo | Robeson Road Runners

Shown are some of the about 25 people who endured rain and cold to participate Friday in the Robeson Road Runners’ Resolution Run in downtown Lumberton. Participants could choose to run either a 5-kilometer course or a 1-mile course during an event to promote the concept of starting the new year with fitness, and a bit of fun.