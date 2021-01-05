People who donate this month at Red Cross blood drives have chance to win Super Bowl LVI tickets

RALEIGH — People who donate blood or platelets in January have a chance to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, according to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross and the National Football League have teamed up during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage.

To help meet the need, four blood drives have been scheduled for Robeson County.

The first has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Antioch Baptist Church, located 5089 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

Two blood drives have been scheduled in Pembroke. Both are to take place at University Center Lounge Building 19, located at 1 University Drive. The first is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21, and the other for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22.

Red Springs Presbyterian Church, located at 115 N. Vance St., is the site for a blood drive in Red Springs. The blood drive is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Appointments to give blood can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.